COVID-19 infects 10,463, kills 458 people in Iran

Speaking at a daily press conference on Monday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that 10,463 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours putting the country’s total infections at 692,949.

Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran hit another high record on Monday as 458 new deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, increasing the country's total death toll to 38,749, she said.

A total of 525,641 people have recovered from the disease, Lari said, noting that over 5.26 million tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She also said that 3,574 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 5,561 people are in critical condition.

