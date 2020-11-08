Global COVID-19 death toll at 1.25mn

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide stands at 50,351,251, while the global death toll is 1,257,404.

The worst-hit countries are the US (over 10 million infected, 243,269 deaths), India (over 8.5 million infected, 126,162 fatalities), and Brazil (over 5.6 million infected and 162,286 deaths).

In terms of infections, Russia comes next (1.77m), followed by, France (1.74m), Spain (1.38), Argentina (1.23m), UK (1.71mn), Colombia (1.13m), and Mexico (above 961,000).

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 216 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.

In Iran, 682,486 ones have been infected by the virus, 38,291 have lost their lives, and 520,329 have recovered.

HJ/PR