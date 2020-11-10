COVID-19 death toll tops 1.2 million worldwide

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 216 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 51,244,587 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passed 1,269,321 and recoveries amounting to 36,055,532.

The United States, Brazil, India and Mexico account for more than half of the total fatalities.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality. The number of infections officially reported in the US now stands at 10,421,956, while the death toll has hit more than 244,448.

India comes in the second place with more than 8.5 million COVID-19 cases and 127,104 deaths.

Brazil has registered 5,675,766 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 162,638 people have died.

It is followed by France, Russia, Spain, Argentina, the Uk, Colombia, Mexico, Italy, Peru, and South Africa in terms of infection.

Iran remains hardest-hit nation in West Asia, which saw the region’s first major outbreak. Some 38,749 people have died there from the virus, with 692,949 confirmed cases and 525,641 recoveries.

On Monday, the Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 10,463 COVID-19 infections and 458 deaths due to the disease.

