Covid-19 claims 469 lives in 24h in Iran

Speaking in her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that the death toll of the official death toll of the disease stands at 46,207 with the daily deaths reaching 469 on Wednesday.

She said that 13,843 new infections have been detected since Tuesday, adding that 2,370 of those have been hospitalized.

The total number of infections has hit 894,385.

Lari also said that 5,832 people are suffering from critical conditions.

Above 5.91 tests have been carried out in the country since the start of the outbreak, she said, adding that more than 625,606 people have also recovered from the disease.

The outbreak continues to surge across the globe. So far more than 60.19 million cases and above 1.41 million deaths have been confirmed, according to the compiled data.

