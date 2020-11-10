Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 10

Kayhan

Trump urges fans to take to streets for protesting against election results

Israeli protesters shout “Trump down, BIBI to go”

Judiciary chief: Iran not to leave the right to bring the assassins of Gen. Soleimani to justice

Khorasan

No renegotiation over JCPOA: FM spox

New successful vaccine shocks the world

Iran

Zarif says Iran extends hand to neighbors for dialogue to resolve differences

Iran registers new record high of coronavirus fatalities

Etela’at

Possible reduction of sanctions could lead to decrease in domestic production

ISIL terrorists’ attack to Iraqi army bases leaves 11 dead

Zarif calls for regional dialogue after “now that Trump’s gone”

Aftab

No phone talk with Biden's team: Iran FM spox

