Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 10

Kayhan
Trump urges fans to take to streets for protesting against election results
Israeli protesters shout “Trump down, BIBI to go”
Judiciary chief: Iran not to leave the right to bring the assassins of Gen. Soleimani to justice
Khorasan
No renegotiation over JCPOA: FM spox
New successful vaccine shocks the world
Iran
Zarif says Iran extends hand to neighbors for dialogue to resolve differences
Iran registers new record high of coronavirus fatalities
Etela’at
Possible reduction of sanctions could lead to decrease in domestic production
ISIL terrorists’ attack to Iraqi army bases leaves 11 dead
Zarif calls for regional dialogue after “now that Trump’s gone”
Aftab
No phone talk with Biden's team: Iran FM spox
