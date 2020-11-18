Assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani accelerated US expulsion

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Hungarian ambassador to Tehran Zoltan Varga-Haszonitsin on Wednesday.

He went on to say the Islamic Republic and Hungary have collaboration in various fields and the Iranian Parliament seeks to expand bilateral ties between the two countries.

He further noted that US military presence in Iraq and Afghanistan is not in the interests of regional security and the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani has accelerated US withdrawal from the region.

The Hungarian Ambassador also emphasized the expansion of relations in economic, academic, cultural and, parliamentary fields and noted that Hungary will spare no effort to strengthen ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

