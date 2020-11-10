Iranian short film 'Retributive Minds' wins at NYC shorts

The festival was held on October 24-25 in Manhattan.

The film that had its world premiere at the American festival is about a man who returns to his home country expecting to grieve his sister’s death but instead finds himself struggling to reconcile his ideologies.

Ahmad Saatchian and Farid Sajjadi Hosseini play the lead roles. Ali Valiani, Ali Ashmand, Azadeh Khorshid Doust, Kourosh Shahouneh, Hossein Touhidian, and Iman Haj Azimian are also in the cast.

Mehrtash Mohit is an independent Iranian-Canadian filmmaker based in Toronto. He completed his Bachelor's degree in Iran where he directed a few short fiction and experimental films. Mehrtash moved to Canada in 2011 to follow his passion in an academic environment.

He finished an 18 months-long film production diploma at Toronto Film School where he created a strong portfolio in directing documentaries. After this diploma, he pursued his M.F.A in Film Production at York University.

Mehrtash directing credits include the films, Perspective (nominated in multiple Iranian film festivals), Trees Between Us (nominated for the best avant-garde film in Scandinavian film Festival), More Vivid than Sculpture (nominated for best film in Looking for China film Festival), Fariba (screened at many festivals including, Images International film festivals) and other short films that have traveled the film festival circuits around the globe.

The New York City Short Film Festival (NYC Shorts) is an international competitive short film festival created by filmmakers and dedicated to the short form. This year’s festival was the 16th edition of the event.

