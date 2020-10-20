‘Crab’ to go on screen at 2020 Adelaide Film Festival

The 11-minute animation 'Crab', by Shiva Sadegh Amini, is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

It is made with pastel and oil paint technique on paper combined with the rotoscopic technique.

It has been screened several international festivals, including the Hiroshima International Animation Festival 2020, the 19th Countryside Animafest Cyprus and Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

'Crab' is scheduled to be screened on October 22 in an 87-minute program along with seven animated short films from France, the United States, Russia, Hungary and Australia.

The youngest but most dynamic national screen event, Adelaide Film Festival was established in 2003 and was placed in Variety’s list of “50 Unmissable Film Festivals”. It is Australia’s premier film event, launching new films, art and interactive projects to national and international audiences.

The Adelaide Film Festival kicked off on October 14 and will be on October 25.

