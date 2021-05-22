'Crab' to go on screen on Animatricks intl. Animation Fest.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), Iranian Animation “Crab” made its 17th international appearance at the 21st edition of Animatricks International Animation Festival in Finland.

The 11-minute animation 'Crab' is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

The 21st edition of Animatricks International Animation Festival is held from May 21 to 23 in Helsinki, Finland.

Animatricks is dedicated to animation and it will show the most interesting animations all over the world. There is a competition for international and national short films, student films, and animation for children.

