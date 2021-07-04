'Crab' to compete at Slovak festival

The 11-minute animation 'Crab' is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

Fest Anča International Animation Festival is the only Slovak multimedia festival focused on animated films.

The festival aims to showcase contemporary, progressive animated films, and commemorate the cream of the genre. The long-term vision is to approximate well-known international festivals by uniquely showcasing this art form in Slovakia.

It features an international competition of animated short films and music videos, as well as non-competitive screening sections. Attendees can additionally enjoy presentations, exhibitions, workshops, film screenings for children, and numerous accompanying events.

The 14th edition of the International Animation Festival Fest Anča (1-4 July) will focus on “tradition” as its central topic – even as the festival is altering its traditional set-up of unspooling as an on-site event in Žilina, Slovakia.

