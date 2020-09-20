Iranian animation ‘Crab’ goes to Ottawa filmfest.

The animation will be screened at Global Outlook section of the event, which will be held online from September 23 to October 4.

Crab is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

It has been screened several international festivals, including the Hiroshima International Animation Festival 2020 and the 19th Countryside Animafest Cyprus.

The Ottawa International Animation Festival will feature screenings, artist talks, workshops, and virtual meetings with schools and recruiters.

