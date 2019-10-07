‘Am I A Wolf?’ to vie at Romania’s Oscar-qualifying Animest filmfest.

The animation depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

Animest International Animation Film Festival is the only festival in Romania dedicated to animated film. It was founded in 2006, and gathers films from all over the world, in six competitive categories both for short and feature film, ample retrospectives and focus on various countries, animation studios and film schools, according to the event’s website.

The Festival Trophy is presented every year to one of the films competing in the short film competition, and is chosen by an international professional jury. Animest is an Oscar-qualifying festival. The recipient of Animest Trophy is eligible for consideration in the Animated Short Film category of the Academy Awards.

The 14th edition of the festival will be held on October 4-13, 2019, in Bucharest.

‘Am I A Wolf?’ has recently won the Grand Prize “Light of ASIA” at the 15th Indie-AniFest Korea Independent Animation Film Festival in South Korea, as well as the grand prix of the 12th Paris International Film Festival in France.

