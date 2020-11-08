Iran, Nicaragua FMs discuss expanding bilateral ties

While in Bolivia, Mohammad Javad Zarif, held a telephone conversation with his counterpart Denis Moncada.

In this conversation, Zarif emphasized the friendly relations between the two countries and expressed hope that he would visit Nicaragua in the near future.

The Nicaraguan Foreign Minister, for his part, welcomed the visit of the Iranian officials to his country and emphasized the increase of the level of cooperation and bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Zarif embarked on a Latin American tour on Tuesday. He first arrived in Caracas to hold talks with high-ranking officials of Venezuela including his counterpart Jorge Arreaza and President Nicolas Maduro.

He, then, left Caracas for Havana and, in the early hours of Sunday, he arrived in Bolivia to hold talks with the newly elected government of the country.



RHM/IRN84102307