FM Zarif to visit Pakistan for bilateral talks

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “In this two-day visit, Iranian foreign minister will meet and hold talks with his Pakistan counterpart and other distinguished figures of this country.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif visited three nations of Latin America (Venezuela, Bolivia and Cuba) last week, he said, adding, “In this visit, Iranian foreign minister participated in the inauguration ceremony of the newly-appointed president of Bolivia.”

Zarif also held talks with his Chilean and Nicaraguan counterparts for strengthening bilateral ties.

Khatibzadeh added, “In his visit, Foreign Minister Zarif visited Cuba and held high-profile talks with Cuban president and foreign minister. In this meeting, the two sides explored avenues for enhancing the mutual relationships in various areas.”

