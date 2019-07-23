Zarif arrives in Bolivia for bilateral meetings

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Santa Cruz, Bolivia early Tuesday and was welcomed by Bolivia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carmen Almendras.

He traveled to Bolivia at the last leg of his tour of Latin America to visit Bolivian officials.

Zarif is to meet and hold talks with Bolivia’s President Evo Morales and Foreign Minister Diego Pary and other Bolivian officials.

Bilateral relations between Iran and Bolivia as well as regional and international issues are among the most important issues to be addressed in his visit.

Zarif left Tehran for New York on Saturday afternoon in order to attend the annual meeting of the high-ranking officials of the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Following the UN meeting, Zarif left the US for Venezuela, where he attended the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). After Venezuela, he also paid visit to Nicaragua to hold talks with the country’s senior officials on bilateral ties.

