Zarif’s visit confirmation of Iran-Venezuela strategic ties

After meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Caracas, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his satisfaction with the talks, writing in a tweet on Friday, "Zarif’s visit is a confirmation of the bilateral strategic relations between Iran and Venezuela."

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza also said that the people of Venezuela appreciate the solidarity and courage of the Iranian nation and government for their help during difficult times.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Venezuelan capital on Wednesday at the first leg of a three-nation Latin American tour which will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia.

