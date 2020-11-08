  1. Politics
Nov 8, 2020, 6:41 PM

Iranian FM holds meeting with his Chilean counterpart

Iranian FM holds meeting with his Chilean counterpart

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister held a meeting with his Chilean counterpart in La Paz on Sunday, conferring on the expansion of bilateral relations.

Mohammad Javad Zarif is currently in La Paz to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Bolivian President.

He also met and held talks with Chilean Foreign Minister Andrés Allamand Zavala on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and significant issues of mutual interest.

Zarif embarked on a Latin American tour on Tuesday. He first arrived in Caracas to hold talks with high-ranking officials of Venezuela including his counterpart Jorge Arreaza and President Nicolas Maduro. He then headed to Havana to discuss bilateral ties with the Cuban president and foreign minister before departing for La Paz.

FA/ 5066731

News Code 165673

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News