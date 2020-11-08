Iranian FM holds meeting with his Chilean counterpart

Mohammad Javad Zarif is currently in La Paz to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Bolivian President.

He also met and held talks with Chilean Foreign Minister Andrés Allamand Zavala on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and significant issues of mutual interest.

Zarif embarked on a Latin American tour on Tuesday. He first arrived in Caracas to hold talks with high-ranking officials of Venezuela including his counterpart Jorge Arreaza and President Nicolas Maduro. He then headed to Havana to discuss bilateral ties with the Cuban president and foreign minister before departing for La Paz.

