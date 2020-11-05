Zarif starts meetings in Venezuela

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in Caracas for talks with Venezuelan officials, attended a joint panel with his Venezuelan counterpart at Samuel Robinson Institute.

In an address to the Thursday panel, entitled "Venezuela and Iran in Defence of the Emerging Modern World", Zarif elaborated on his views in this regard, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry press service.

Zarif also held a meeting with the Latin American country's vice-president on Thursday. In the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues related to bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

The minister arrived in Caracas on Wednesday as the first destination of a tour in Latin America. He is also slated to visit Cuba and finally, Bolivia to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new-ly elected Bolivian president Luis Arce.

MAH/MFA