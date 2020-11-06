  1. Politics
Nov 6, 2020, 11:40 AM

FM Zarif arrives in Havana on Friday

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Havana, the capital of Cuba, for an official visit on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Cuba’s capital city of Havana for high-level talks in his Latin America tour.

Zarif is scheduled to hold a meeting with his Cuban counterpart as well as other high-ranking officials of the country and discuss the development of bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Venezuelan capital on Wednesday at the first leg of a three-nation Latin American tour which will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia.

