Cuba stresses Iran’s right of using peaceful nuclear energy

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed a host of issues with President Díaz-Canel.

The Iranian minister who is in Havana as part of his diplomatic tour to Latin America made a video-conference meeting with the country’s president on Saturday.

Zarif appreciated Cuba’s support for Iran at the United Nations General Assembly, pointing to the ‘good’ political ties between the two states.

He also invited the Cuban president to visit Iran on behalf of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Referring to the capacities to expand economic cooperation between Iran and Cuba, both sides also expressed readiness for collaboration on producing a COVID-19 vaccine.

The two sides have also discussed energy and oil cooperation.

Zarif embarked on a Latin American tour on Tuesday. He first arrived in Caracas to hold talks with high-ranking officials of Venezuela including his counterpart Jorge Arreaza and President Nicolas Maduro. He is now in Havana and will then depart for Bolivia to hold talks with the newly elected government of the country.

