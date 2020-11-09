Iran extends hand to neighbors for talks to solve differences

“A sincere message to our neighbors: Trump's gone in 70 days. But we'll remain here forever,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet late on Sunday.

“Betting on outsiders to provide security is never a good gamble. We extend our hand to our neighbors for dialog to resolve differences. Only together can we build a better future for all,” the top diplomat added.

Earlier in another message, Zarif said, "The American people have spoken. And the world is watching whether the new leaders will abandon disastrous lawless bullying of outgoing regime—and accept multilateralism, cooperation and respect for law."

"Deeds matter most Iran's record: dignity, interest & responsible diplomacy," he added.

Last month, Zarif had stressed the importance of implementing Tehran’s peace initiative to promote security in the Persian Gulf, dubbed Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), calling for collective cooperation among neighbors to establish “inclusive dialogue and security networking” in the region.

