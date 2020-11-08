Iran, Germany discuss growing insecurity in Afghanistan

Islamic Republic of Iran and Germany expressed their deep concern about the growth of insecurities in Afghanistan.

Special representative of Iranian Foreign Ministry for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian held a conversation with his German counterpart Markus Potzel on Sat.

Political, civil decline of US regime definite: Leader

Leader of Islamic Revolution said that the situation in the US and what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle.

In a tweet on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei wrote, “The situation in the US & what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle! This is an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil, & moral decline of the US regime.”

“Resistance” only way to confront terrorists: Haddad Adel

The Director of Academy of Persian Language and Literature said that noble nation of Afghanistan are not alone, stating that ‘resistance’ is the sole way to deal with terrorists.

Speaking in his meeting with Afghanistan’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Abdul Ghafoor Liwal on Saturday.

Rouhani calls on new US admin. to return to intl. commitments

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the new US administration to live up to its commitments under JCPOA and return to international obligations, stating that sanctioners will not achieve their goals.

US election result not to change Iran's "resistance" policy

Abbas Araqchi stressed that Iran's principled policies of resisting against "arrogance" and "illegal pressures" won't be influenced by the result of the US presidential election.

Answering a question, in a talk-radio, over the impact of the results of the US election on Iran's policies, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stressed, “The results of the US presidential election will not affect the principled policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

New US govt. has no sanctions for worsening situation in Iran

The Government Spokesman said that new US government has no sanctions for worsening the situation of Iranian people.

In reaction to US 2020 Presidential Election, Ali Rabiei in a note on Sat. pointed to the maximum pressures exerted by the US administration against Iran and added, “Maximum pressure has come to its end and any government in the United States no longer has sanctions to worsen the situation in Iran.”

Cuba, Iran FMs discuss boosting bilateral coop. in all fields

Iranian and Cuban Foreign Ministers discussed boosting bilateral cooperation in the scientific fields as well as political, economic, and international ones.

Iran to produce three new human vaccines by yearend: official

The Secretary of Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology said that three new human vaccines will be produced in the country by yearend (March 20).

COVID-19 infects 9,450, kills 423 people in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 9,450 COVID-19 infections and 423 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Saturday noon. Accordingly, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 673,250 so far with the deaths reaching 37,832.

