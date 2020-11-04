Global Arrogance aims to engage Muslims against each other

Speaking in his meeting with Sunni soldiers on Wed., Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh reiterated that waging war against Muslims and engaging them (Muslims) against one another is the main objective of the Global Arrogance.

While congratulating the Unity Week, he said, “Muslims in the world, whether Shias or Sunnis, believe in God and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and all of them move together with a sacred goal that is the promotion of Islam throughout the world.”

Waging various wars including in Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Libya and other Muslim countries as well as engaging Muslims against one another are the main goal of the Global Arrogance and Zionist regime, he said, adding, “They (Global Arrogance) believe that power and capital of Muslims should be wasted in war against themselves, so that all Muslims in the world should be vigilant and aware of this old tactic of the Arrogance.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh pointed to the recent insult of a French magazine to the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and support of French president on this heinous move and added, “Muslims throughout the world staged massive protest and showed that they cannot tolerate insulting their sanctities at all.”

The ill phenomenon of terrorism is the brainchild of the United States and UK while religion of Islam is the religion of peace, compassion and kindness, Commander of Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Nasirzadeh emphasized.

