Global weekly COVID-19 tally hit record 3.3m

The global coronavirus death toll has topped 1.213 million, according to Maryland's Johns Hopkins University.

Over 47.4 million cases of the infection have been detected, and over 31.6 million of those patients have recovered.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with more than 9.3 million infected, of whom more than 232,000 have died so far.

The United States reported 91,530 new Covid-19 cases and 1,130 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, according to the University, CNN reported. The country has reported a total of 9,382,617 cases, including 232,620 deaths, according to JHU's tally.

India and Brazil, which rank next in the list, have reached above 7.3 million and 5.5 million cases total, respectively.

