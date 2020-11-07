Rouhani calls on new US admin. to return to intl. commitments

Speaking at the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Sat., Rouhani lashed out at US policies and added, “Those who imposed sanctions on the country should know that they have adopted wrong path and would not achieve their goals in any way.”

He called on the new US administration to return to its commitments within the framework of JCPOA and surrender to the international laws and regulations.

Then, President Rouhani referred to the outbreak of coronavirus global pandemic and added, “It is for about eight months that people of the country are grappling with the pandemic and have faced serious problems since the outbreak.”

“We hope that with the cooperation of each other and within the framework of the directives approved by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, we will gradually witness a considerable decrease on the adverse effects of the disease across the country,” he stressed.

People of the country have faced economic terrorism over the past three years and in this way, they showed significant resistance, perseverance and patience during these years which is unique of its kind, President Rouhani added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country and said, “Drastic and effective decisions were adopted in the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and we came to this conclusion that we need to implement health protocols and guidelines more precisely in order to contain the pandemic.”

