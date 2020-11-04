  1. Politics
Nov 4, 2020, 2:46 PM

Canada ready to help its citizens in possible US unrests

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – Candian Deputy Prime Minister expressed the country's readiness to help its citizens living south of the border if there’s trouble in the United States after election day, Global News reported.

According to Global News, the Candian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday that Canada’s diplomats will be ready to help Canadians living south of the border if there’s trouble in the United States after election day.

“It is absolutely a responsibility of our government to be there for Canadians outside our country, and we will be there for them, too,” Freeland said.

It’s up to Americans to decide who will lead them, and up to Canada to deal with whoever American voters select, she said. Canada has a plan no matter what happens, Freeland said.

