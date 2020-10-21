UK says its commitment to JCPOA remains resolute

Making the remarks at the Security Council debate on security in the Persian Gulf region on Tuesday, he said: "As we have said repeatedly in this chamber, our commitment to [Iran nuclear deal] the JCPOA remains resolute and it is at the forefront of our policy to support regional stability."

However, he claimed that "Iranian nuclear armament would have catastrophic implications for the security of the region and beyond, and the JCPOA is the only vehicle currently available to prevent this."

He continued his baseless claims by adding that, "Nevertheless, while we remain committed to the nuclear deal, systematic Iranian non-compliance with its JCPOA commitments is putting it at risk. Iran must engage constructively with the Dispute Resolution Mechanism and Iran must implement its commitments under the deal. This is critical for security across the Middle East."

"I want to welcome the commitment to regional security expressed by Iran in its letter of the 15th of October to the Council covering the Hormuz Peace Endeavour," he said.

But he accused Iran of not being an impartial actor in the region suggesting that "it would not be appropriate for any initiative to be Iranian-led."

The British official's claims came while the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly announced that it does not intend to engage in an arms race in the region.

Iran stands by its proposed Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) initiative which is the culmination of various Iranian proposals for security and confidence-building in the Persian Gulf region.

The country regards the presence of foreign forces that complicate and aggravate regional problems.

The active and constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in creating peace and stability in the region cannot be denied.

