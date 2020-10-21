JCPOA important for securing Persian Gulf region: Guterres

Speaking in virtual meeting on reviewing the situation in the Persian Gulf region, Guterres called the issue of nuclear nonproliferation critical.

"In relation to regional stability, the issue of nuclear nonproliferation is critical. Since the beginning, I have always seen the JCPOA as an important instrument against nuclear proliferation and for regional security," he said.

"The enormity of the challenges ahead should not deter us," he added, saying, "Let work to create a climate of trust and improve the prospects for regional dialogue and move beyond destructive rivalries and recognize what unites us."

"Let the interests of the people of the region be a priority and concentrate on their aspirations for freedoms, opportunities, better standards of life and peace," Guterres noted, adding, "These things should compel us to intensify our collective efforts."

Guterres made the remarks as US President Donald Trump left the JCPOA in a unilateral move, seeking to build a military coalition in the Persian Gulf a year ago, claiming to provide energy security.

On the other hand, Iran, by presenting the Hormoz Peace Initiative, has asked the countries in the region to talk to each other away from foreigners' interference, however, Russia and China have also made proposals for stabilizing the security of the Persian Gulf.

