France reacts to lifting of Iran’s arms embargo

In a tweet late on Tuesday, Riviere wrote, “JCPoA and R.2231 have provided a concrete and effective solution to the Iranian nuclear proliferation crisis. They must be fully implemented.”

“The expiry of the conventional arms embargo does not mean that all restrictions on arms transfer to or from Iran are completely lifted,” he added.

In line with a historic 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s embargo on trade in conventional weapons with the Islamic Republic ended on October 18. The nuclear accord had been endorsed by the Security Council in the form of Resolution 2231.

However, EU embargoes on conventional arms exports and missile technology are still in place and will remain in force until 2023.

The UNSC’ arms embargo on Iran was lifted despite the US’ struggles in the past months to disrupt the process.

Therefore, such comments by the French official seem to come only for the sake of appeasing Washington after its failure.

