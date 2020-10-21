Iran turns 'arm embargo' to 'self-reliant Defense Power': MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, a member of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission made some remarks in reaction to Mike Pompeo’s recent claims that anyone sale or buy weapons from/to Iran will be sanctioned.

Iran's arms embargo has been lifted under international law, he said, and added, "Therefore, the baseless allegations of the US Secretary of State resulted from the hegemonic, unilateral spirit of all US officials will lead nowhere."

Referring to the early years of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and 8 years of the Imposed War during which Iran didn’t even have the simple technology of producing barbed wire due to sanctions, he said, “However, today, the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved unparalleled capabilities in various fields, especially in the military industry and ballistic missiles.”

“In fact, we turned arm embargoes into opportunities through relying on indigenous knowledge and domestic capabilities”, he explained.

Stating that today Iran supplies almost 90% of its military and defense needs domestically, the Iranian lawmaker said, “We only need to purchase high-tech aircraft and helicopters.”

Russia is the country from which Iran will buy such equipment, he said, added, "And most probably, this country will not succumb to US threats and bullying."

"Of course, the Islamic Republic of Iran has its customers in the region and abroad who are ready to buy military and defense weapons from our country", he Jalal Zadeh.

