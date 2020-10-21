Iran not to join arms race in West Asia

In its twitter account on Wed., Iran’s Mission in European Union wrote, “Islamic Republic of Iran does not intend to join arms race in West Asia which is a region full of American “beautiful weapons”.”

The Mission pointed to the US approach and reminded, “However, it is a bitter irony that a country that spends billions of dollars in the field of weapons is falling apart and shedding crocodile tears on October 18 as the UN arms embargo ends.”

Saudi Arabia is among top five countries in the world in terms of military spending and its hands are stained with the blood of innocent Yemenis. It reiterated, “Saudi Arabia's heavy military spending in West Asia has turned the region into an ammunition depot ready to explode."

Iran's arms embargo ended on Sunday Oct. 18 under Annex 5 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

