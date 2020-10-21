US plot to pull others out of JCPOA foiled

US plots in the past four years were foiled on Sunday, said Rouhani on Wednesday while speaking at a cabinet session in Tehran, referring to the lifting of the UN arms embargo against Iran according to the UNSCR 2231 on Sunday.

From the start of the Trump administration, Washington consistently had tried to disturb the JCPOA, he said, adding that the US not only withdrew from the deal but did everything possible to make other parties withdraw too.

“The end of the arms embargo was important for the Iranian people not because legally we are able to trade weapons, although that is an important aspect, but rather because the logic of truth, right, law, and rationality defeated the logic of force and bullying,” he added.

Americans tried for years to violate the right of the Iranian people, Rouhani continued.

The important thing is not how much we would trade arms but is that we safeguard our rights, he added.

US cannot continue this path, he said. “It is not important for us who would or which party would win US election. Whoever comes to power in America has no other choice but to surrender to the Iranian nation.”

US policy towards Iran has been ‘completely wrong’, noted the President, adding, “They wanted to bring Iranians to their knees and force the Islamic Republic to give in but we did not give in and will not. They are the ones that will sooner or later surrender.”

The President stated that the strategy of the Islamic Republic and the government was very smart and important in this regard, adding, "We pursued a very complex and well-calculated policy and went step by step in such a way that neither friends nor the enemies could object our actions," reported his official press service.

Stating that there were days when even friends like Russia and China could not support Iran secure its rights, he said, "With wisdom and rationality, we could create conditions that our friends and even European countries supported Iran's rights."

Referring to the Security Council's ignoring of the United States' request to reimpose sanctions against Iran unprecedented in the history of the UN and UNSC, Rouhani said, "It is true that today, our people are under pressure, but our achievements in the international stage should be explained to them so as to relieve their suffering."

The President mentioned the United States' failures against the JCPOA as one of the manifestations of Imam Khomeini's (RA) historic sentence "America can't do a damn thing", adding, "Let us not forget that wherever we achieved a victory, it has been because of the unity, people's support and Supreme Leader's guidance."

Congratulating Export Day, he said, "The variety of our non-oil exports has prevented the enemies from succeeding in disrupting our exports."

The President added, "It is everybody's responsibility to try to solve people's problems and help the government in doing so. The government cannot do anything without the help of other organs, and we will win this economic war like the 8-year Imposed War."

