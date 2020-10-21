PGCC Sec. Gen. accuses Iran of creating tension in region

In his recent anti-Iranian remarks at a virtual meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf claimed that Iran had spread violence and instability in some countries in the region, such as Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, and that it should be stopped.

It is unfortunate that Iran, especially since 2011, has used the methods of hostility, violence and destabilization in the region to achieve its political goals, he claimed.

He continued his accusation against Iran, saying that some PGCC member states have been repeatedly attacked by Iran and its representatives in the region, such as ballistic missile and drone strikes in Saudi Arabia targeting civilians sites.

It is essential to have a comprehensive international agreement to ensure that Iran does not acquire any nuclear weapons, he also claimed about the danger of "nuclear weapons" in the Persian Gulf region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he claimed about the three Iranian Abu Musa, Greater and Lesser Tunbs islands, saying that Iran must respond to the UAE's efforts to resolve the UAE's three occupied islands through negotiation or refer to the International Criminal Court.

Iran does not respond to these efforts and insists on continuing to occupy the islands, he claimed.

The PGCC countries have more than once offered Iran to explicitly adhere to the principles of good neighborliness, national sovereignty, non-interference in their internal affairs, respect for the political system, territorial integrity and national unity, and removing violence, terrorism and sectarianism, he once again claimed.

Rejecting interventionist remarks, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations stressed Iran's participation in promoting regional peace and security, as well as its ownership of the three islands.

"Three islands (Abu Musa, Greater and Lesser Tunbs islands) have always been part of Iran and will remain so," Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.

"Iran has played an incontestable role in ensuring energy security, commercial navigation and stability in the Persian Gulf region," he added.

Emphasizing Iran's contribution in promotion of peace and security in this sensitive region, he said, "Iran’s defensive requirements including its missile program stem from geostrategic calculations and a significant historical experience."

