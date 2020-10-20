Abdullah hails Iran's support for Afghan-led peace process

Abdullah Abdullah made the remarks last night upon his return from his official two-day visit to Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the success of peace in Afghanistan to be in the interest of the region and the world and fully supports the Afghan-led peace process, said Abdullah.

He also appreciated Iran's support for the Afghan peace process and the continuation of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Abdullah who has arrived in Tehran on Sunday met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, President Hassan Rouhani, and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

During his visit, referring to the good Kabul-Tehran relations, Abdullah said that the emphasis of senior Iranian officials on the success of lasting Afghan-led peace is prominent.

