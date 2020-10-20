Ukraine hails Iran's full responsibility for flight 752

On 19 October 2020 in Tehran, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevheniy Yenin held a meeting with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif where the parties discussed the negotiation process regarding the downing of flight PS752 in Iran in January 2020, the Ukrainian ministry website reported.

"We welcome Iran's decision to assume full responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian aircraft, as well as its readiness to ensure that equal compensation is paid to the relatives of all victims, regardless of their citizenship," – the Ukrainian Deputy Minister noted, the report added.

Yevheniy Yenin emphasized the necessity for an impartial and objective investigation into the circumstances of the plane crash and called upon the Iranian side to provide access to all relevant materials, it said.

"Making progress in negotiations over the downed Ukrainian airliner will facilitate the normalization of cooperation with Iran," said the Deputy Foreign Minister.

He described the negotiations on the Ukrainian airliner as positive and constructive and expressed hope that desired results will be achieved as soon as possible.

The second round of the related talks over the flight 752 tragedy started at the place of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran on Monday.

During the meeting of the visiting Iranian delegation with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin and the Ukrainian expert delegation, various technical and legal aspects of the incident were examined and it was also agreed to continue cooperation between the two countries on the same issue.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday and the mutual talks will wrap up on Wednesday.

The first round of the Iranian delegation's talks about the flight 752 incident in Ukraine ended in early August 2020.

