Oct 20, 2020, 10:45 PM

We can choose peace, security, stability for all: Zarif

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister said that countries can choose peace, security, stability, and prosperity for all.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif wrote, “We can choose to remain prisoners of the past and perpetuate instability and tension.

Or, all of us can choose peace, security, stability and prosperity for all.

The choice should be obvious to all.

My UNSC speech on Persian Gulf situation.

Live.”

During the UNSC virtual meeting on Persian Gulf Situation on Tuesday, Zarif expressed Iran’s appreciation to the overwhelming majority of Security Council members for rejecting US efforts to kill the JCPOA and Security Council Resolution 2231 and noted that the Islamic Republic does not intend to engage in an arms race in the region and start a buying spree in spite of the end of Security Council restrictions.

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    4 + 7 =

