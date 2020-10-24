Rouhani felicitates Bolivian counterpart on election win

Addressing Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President-elect of the Bolivian government in a congratulatory message, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed Iran’s support for the new government while expressing the country’s readiness to revive bilateral relations and expand cooperation with the friendly country of Bolivia in all fields.

"I sincerely congratulate you on the successful conduct of the Bolivian general election and on your success in this election", Rouhani said.

"The recent election, which resulted in the decisive victory of you and David Choquehuanca as vice-president was not only a strengthening of the foundations of democracy but also a glorious demonstration of justice by the great nation of Bolivia", he added.

Iranian President also wished health, success for the Bolivian President, and the well-being for the Bolivian people.

