Iran COVID-19 update: 279 deaths, 4,830 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 513,219 with the death toll standing at 29,349.

According to Lari, 4,609 patients are in critical condition while 414,831 patients have recovered.

So far, 4,398,723 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 38,4 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,092,040 and recoveries amounting to 28,887,167.

