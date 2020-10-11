Iran COVID-19 update: Infections surpass half a million

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 500,075 with the death toll standing at 28,544.

According to Lari, 4,482 patients are in critical condition while 406,389 patients have recovered.

So far, 4,312,514 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

The number of lives lost to the new coronavirus across the globe has now approached one 1.1 million, nine months after the first COVID-19 case was officially recorded.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 37,470,752 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,077,507 and recoveries amounting to 28,115,867.

