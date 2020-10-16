Iran registers 4,552 news COVID-19 infections, 265 deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 522,387 so far.

She said that the pandemic has claimed 265 lives in 24 hours while the total death toll stands at 29,870.

About 420,910 people have recovered from the disease, Lari said, noting that 4,454,570 tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She also said that 4,684 people are in critical condition.

The provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, East Azarbaijan, South Khorasan, Semnan, Qazvin, Lorestan, Ardabil, Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Kohgiloyeh and Boyerahmad, Gilan, Bushehr, Hamedan and Yazd are in a red condition in terms of Covid-19.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on people to continue observing the health protocols as new coronavirus figures in recent days indicate a growth in the number of deaths and infections across the country.

