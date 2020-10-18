Army Political-Ideological Dept. warding off enemy threats

Speaking on the occasion of establishment anniversary of Political-Ideological Organization of Army Air Force on Sunday, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh pointed to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country and added, “The Political-Ideological Organization of the Army, with its innovative plans and alternative programs in the field of family and personnel, has not allowed the enemies to abuse.”

In the current situation of the country and in spite of widespread and increasing threats of enemies waged against the country, the responsibilities of clerics and political-ideological staff in all bases have become more and more sensitive than before, he said, adding, “You, as commanders and officers of soft war, are at the forefront of fighting enemy's attacks and cultural threats hatched against the country.”

Although the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, has overshadowed many activities in the country, the Political-Ideological Organization has turned threats into opportunities by launching initiatives and implementing alternative programs for families and staff in Quranic and religious fields, holding various educational competitions in cyberspace, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh emphasized.

MA/5051075