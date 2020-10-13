Health Ministry confirms 4,108 new COVID-19 cases across Iran

Speaking at a daily press conference on Tuesday, Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that the pandemic has claimed 254 lives in 24 hours while the total death toll stands at 29,070.

She said that 411,840 people have recovered from the disease, adding that 4,369,622 tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She also said that 1,949 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 4,570 people are in critical condition.

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 38,053,690 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,085,555 and recoveries amounting to 28,610,295.

