Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran asks Baku, Yerevan not to flare up tensions in Karabakh

Expressing Iran’s regret on the killing of civilians amid Karabakh conflict, the Government Spokesman called on both fronts to engage in serious dialogue to resolve the issue and refuse any provocative actions.

Iran, Russia discuss coop. in Eurasian Economic Union

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin on the expansion of bilateral cooperation within the frameworks of Eurasian Economic Union.

Media hyperbole aims at torpedoing Iran-Europe relations

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Belgium rejected unfounded reports concerning Iranian diplomat illegally incarcerated in Antwerp and noted that media outlets are struggling to damage Iran-Europe relations.

IRGC to employ full capacity in COVID-19 battle

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says the elite force will employ all its capacities in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “We are trying to dispatch all our healthcare and logistical capacities to help the national and provincial Coronavirus Combat committees overcome the pandemic,” Major General Hossein Salami said on Tuesday.

Coronavirus did not stop producing oil, gas for a single day

Iranian oil minister said on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic has not stopped the production of the Iranian oil and gas even for a single day. Bijan Namdar Zanganeh noted that if oil and gas are not produced, electricity and water will not be produced either.

Iran's defense chain in PG ready to respond to any threat

Deputy Navy Commander for Coordination Rear Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani said that Iran's defense chain in the south of the country is ready to respond to any threat.

He made the remarks at the welcoming ceremony of Iran's 69th naval flotilla which returned to the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Tuesday after a 67-day mission in the international waters.

Health Ministry confirms 4,108 new COVID-19 cases across Iran

The daily count of coronavirus infections in Iran reached 4,108 on Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 598,389, according to the Health Ministry.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Tuesday, Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that the pandemic has claimed 254 lives in 24 hours while the total death toll stands at 29,070.

