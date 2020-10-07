Iran records highest COVID-19 death toll since outbreak

Speaking at a daily press conference on Wednesday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that 4,019 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours putting the country’s total infections at 483,844.

Coronavirus has taken the lives of 239 patients over the past 24 hours, increasing the country's total death toll to 27,658, she said.

The spokesperson noted that 4,274 patients are also in critical condition and 397,109 people have so far recovered from the disease.

She also said 4,207,631 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

According to the latest figures, the novel coronavirus infected over 311,000 people and killed 5,553 around the world in a single day, increasing the total cases to 36,045,286 and total fatalities to 1,054,613 by Wednesday morning.

ZZ/5042716