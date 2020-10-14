COVID-19 infections soaring in US

By far, the United States remains the world's worst-hit nation, with the most cases and deaths, accounting for about one-fifth of the global caseload and death toll, respectively.

According to the latest figures on Wednesday, 38,364,327 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,090,811 and recoveries amounting to 28,851,626.

The number of infections in the US has reached 8,090,253, of whom 220,873 have lost their lives.

In terms of infections, India comes next (7,239,389), followed by Brazil (5,114,823), Russia (1,326,178), Spain (925,341), Colombia (924,098), Argentina (917,035), Peru (853,974), Mexico (825,340), France (756,472), South Africa (694,537), the UK (634,920) and Iran (508,389), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 151,063 fatalities, followed by India (110,617), Mexico (84,420), the UK (43,018), Italy (36,246), Peru (33,419), Spain (33,204), France (32,942), Iran (29,070), Colombia (28,141), Argentina (24,572), Russia (22,966), South Africa (18,028) Chile (13,396), Ecuador (12,235), Indonesia (12,027) and Belgium (10,244).

MR