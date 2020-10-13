'Badger' nominated for award at Austin Film Festival in US

Directed by Kazem Molaie and produced by Sina Saeidian, 'Badger' is about a woman called Soodeh Sharifzadegan who is involved with a difficult challenge in her private life, while she is close to her second marriage.

Vishka Asayesh, Hassan Ma'ajouni, Mehraveh Sharifi Nia, and Gohar Kheirandish are among the cast members of the film.

The film has also taken part at the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

It will also vie at the 5th Annual Macedonian Film Festival.

Austin Film Festival (AFF), founded in 1994, is an organization in Austin, Texas, that focuses on writers’ creative contributions to film. Initially, AFF was called the Austin Heart of Film Screenwriters Conference and functioned to launch the careers of screenwriters, who historically have been underrepresented within the film industry.

The festival will be held on October 22-29, in Texas, US.

