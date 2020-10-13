33rd ICFF Iranian Cinema Competition Jury Board Announced

The 33rd ICFF Public Relations Office reports, producer, Habib Ismaili, screenwriter, Farhad Tohidi, animator, Mehdi Khorramian, author, Fereydoun Amouzadeh Khalili, director, Ibrahim Forouzeh, critic and cinema instructor, Hamid Reza Modaghegh, and actor, Parivash Nazarieh, are the members of the jury board at the Iranian Cinema Competition at this edition of the festival.

Due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus and based on the multimedia agreement made by the Iranian Cinema Organization, Farabi Cinematic Foundation, and Isfahan Municipality, this edition of the festival will be held virtually from October 18 to 23, 2020 under the supervision of Alireza Tabesh.

The festival will be organized in a competitive format in two different sections; Iranian Cinema Competition and International Cinema Competition.

FA/PR