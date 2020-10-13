'The Night' to go on screen at Sitges FilmFest. in Spain

The synopsis of 'The Night' reads, "Iranian couple living in the US become trapped inside a hotel when insidious events force them to face the secrets that have come between them, in a night that never ends."

The cast includes Shahab Hosseini, Kathreen Khavari, Elester Latham, George Maguire, Gia Mora.

SITGES, International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia is the number one fantasy film festival in the world and represents, at the same time, the cultural expression with the most media impact in Catalonia. With a solid experience, the Sitges Festival is a stimulating universe of encounters, exhibitions, presentations and screenings of fantasy films from all over the world.

The Sitges – International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia is a part of the E.F.F.F.F, as well as the venue chosen year after year for the presentation of the Méliès d'Argent Award, granted by the Federation.

