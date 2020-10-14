'Eva' to take part at Golden Short Film Festival in Italy

'Eva' narrates the story of Eva (Hava) who is a married woman and a mother of a little girl. She decides to get a divorce after she discovers that her husband has committed adultery.

The cast includes Roya Morsali and Reza Zohreh Kermani.

The Golden Short Film Festival rewards the best and outstanding short films from around the globe. The Golden Short Film Festival is a three-month contest repeated four times for one year, dedicated to finding those remarkable works that may otherwise be overlooked or snubbed. We accept short films of all genres. The overall winner will be awarded live during the ceremony at the stunning Castello Orsini - Colonna in Avezzano on May, 30/2021.

