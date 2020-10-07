'180 Degree Rule' to take part at Valladolid Intl. FilmFest.

Produced by Ali Mosaffa and directed by Farnoosh Samadi, '180 Degree Rule' is about a school teacher from Tehran who is preparing to attend a wedding in northern Iran. When her husband suddenly forbids her to go, she makes a choice that will place her on a painful path to atonement.

The cast includes Sahar Dolatshahi, Pejman Jamshidi, Hassan Pourshirazi and Azita Hajian.

'180 Degree Rule' has been also taken part at the 64th edition of the BFI London Film Festival in the UK and Toronto International Film Festival in Canada.

The Valladolid International Film Festival is one of the oldest and most consolidated in the whole of Europe. It was born on 20 March 1956 as an additional feature of the Easter celebrations named the “Religious Film Week”, according to an understanding of the seventh art as a vehicle for the transmission of Catholic moral values.

The festival will be held on October 24-31, 2020.

